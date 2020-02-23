Roadwork On Highway 108 And More Local Highways

Traffic backup between Jamestown and Sonora due to Caltrans work Dec 7 2017 View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 in East Sonora, from Via Este Road one mile to North Sunshine Road, shoulder work will limit traffic to one lane. The work is scheduled between 7am and 3:30pm on Wednesday and will delay traffic 10-minutes.

Drainage work on Highway 4 above Forest Meadows, specifically between Northwood Drive and two miles further up to Horseshoe Drive on Monday through Friday will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30am and 3:30pm.

On Tuesday work on Highway 49 for one mile from the North Fork Calaveras River Bridge to Springs Hill Road will delay traffic for ten minutes. The utility work is scheduled between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

Also on Tuesday Highway 49 at Highway 108 and the Montezuma Road Railroad near Chinese Camp utility work will limit traffic to one lane and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled between 7am and 5pm Tuesday through Friday.

From the Mariposa/Tuolumne County Line on Highway 49 to Highway 120 expect 23 miles of shoulder work to delay traffic five minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.