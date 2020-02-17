President’s Day Holiday Closures
Sonora, CA — It is President’s Day and most city, county, state and federal offices are closed.
There is no school today, no mail delivery and the stock market and financial institutions like banks are closed. Also closed are local city halls, county offices, courts and the DMV.
Many retail stores use the three day holiday to tout special sales.
President’s Day always falls on the third Monday of February in honor of the birthday of President George Washington.