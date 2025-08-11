Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay has died, weeks after campaign rally shooting in Bogota

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died Monday, more than two months after being shot during a campaign rally in western Bogota.

His wife, María Claudia Tarazona, confirmed the 39-year-old’s death early Monday.

Uribe Turbay was critically wounded on June 7 during a campaign rally in the country’s capital, suffering gunshot wounds to the head and leg. He underwent emergency surgery and remained hospitalized in intensive care until his death.

A teenage suspect was arrested at the scene, and authorities have since detained several others.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about political violence in the country.