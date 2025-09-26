Moschino keeps irony alive on the Milan runway, nearly single-handedly

MILAN (AP) — Moschino nearly single-handedly kept irony alive and kicking on the Milan runway.

Repurposed materials produced surprising results in the Spring-Summer 2026 womenswear collection previewed Thursday: Crinoline bands became a haute couture skirt. Rubber bands were woven into an ombre mini dress, with just a little bounce. And chimney brushes made whimsical shoes.

On the Moschino runway, dresses were made from newspaper print textiles. Here’s the real novelty: They all contain good news.

Whereas other brands barely cover nipples, Moschino fashioned bodices from crochet doilies sprouting miniature swans that peek up at the wearer.

Inspired by Arte Povera, creative director Adrian Appiolaza turned unexpected everyday objects into handbags — a popular Moschino ploy. This season favorites included a crate of apples, a cooking pot and a beach bucket.

In a more serious moment and following the Moschino tradition of social protest, Appiolaza wore an oversized T-shirt with the face of a forlorn child saying, “Stop,” for his closing bow. It’s the face of all children suffering in war, he said.

“It’s a topic that cannot be ignored. How ever we can put a voice out there and bring awareness to the reality, we have to do it,’’ Appiolaza said backstage. “At Moschino, what better place?’’

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer