Ukraine hasn't held elections since Russia's full-scale invasion. Here's why

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have had to face a reelection campaign in the spring of 2024 if it had not been for Russia’s full-scale invasion. Now, the question of the legitimacy of his rule is being weaponized by Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump also called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections,” echoing Russian propaganda, but later appeared to rescind the comment by denying he said it.

It is not the first time Western officials have expressed concern about Zelenskyy’s tenure as president especially under martial law when his office has consolidated control of government policy to sustain and direct the war effort. Western officials have also privately expressed their preference for elections to take place in the last year, before Trump assumed office, according to lawmakers who maintain contacts with their European counterparts.

Zelenskyy has declined to hold polls until a ceasefire is declared in line with Ukrainian law and his Ukrainians largely support that decision.

Here is a look at why Ukraine has not been able to hold elections after the full-scale invasion:

Why haven’t there been elections in Ukraine?

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine triggered martial law in the country, which effectively postponed presidential and parliamentary elections. Facing an existential war, with a fifth of the country under occupation and millions of Ukrainians evacuated to third countries, holding polls was simply not logistically feasible.

Ukraine’s natural election period for its parliament was slated for October 2023 and Zelenskyy’s five-year term was up in May 2024.

Martial law is established in the Ukrainian constitution and another law states elections can’t be held when martial law is in place, which has been the case since the February 2022 invasion.

What has Zelenskyy said about elections in the future?

Zelenskyy’s position is that elections will take place once there is a ceasefire with Russia, at which point martial law will be lifted.

Russia, meanwhile, has used his remaining in power after his expired term as a tool to cast him as an illegitimate leader of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has also said he would step down as president if Ukraine was granted NATO membership.

Holding elections while the war is ongoing would be counterproductive and weaken Ukraine at a critical juncture, Zelenskyy has said. It would be difficult to find a way for Ukrainian soldiers engaged in pitched battles to cast a vote, as well as the many millions of Ukrainians living abroad because of the war. Then there is the question of Ukrainians living in occupied Russian territory.

To back the president, Ukraine’s parliament passed a resolution affirming the legitimacy of Zelenskyy as president and reiterated elections are not possible until after the war ends.

Who are Zelenskyy’s key political rivals?

Holding elections in the middle of a war would also sow division in Ukrainian society at a time when the country should be united against Russia, Zelenskyy has also said.

The one potential candidate widely expected to beat Zelenskyy in polls were he to run is former Army chief Valery Zaluzhny, the current Ukrainian ambassador to Britain.

Petro Poroshenko is a key political rival of Zelenskyy’s and the leader of the largest opposition party. He is unlikely to run again, analysts said, but his backing of a particular candidate would be consequential for elections.