Pakistani dating show sparks anger ahead of its debut on YouTube

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A dating show modeled on “Love Island” that features Pakistani contestants has sparked anger in the Muslim-majority country, despite no episodes being aired yet, and the series being only accessible on YouTube.

The country’s broadcasting regulator said Saturday it was not in a position to act on the public complaints because it had no authority over the streaming platform.

Lazawal Ishq, or Eternal Love, is hosted by Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar and filmed in Istanbul. Adapted from the Turkish format, Aşk Adası, and resembling the successful “Love Island” international franchise, it brings together four Pakistani men and women in a luxury villa where their every interaction is filmed. In Pakistan, extra-marital relationships are illegal, and there are stigmas around dating.

Last week, Omar shared a teaser of her cruising along the Bosporus before welcoming contestants into the villa. But the promo quickly drew criticism online, with detractors labeling the format “un-Islamic” and accusing it of copying Western culture.

The flood of public complaints about the Urdu-language show prompted Pakistani regulators to issue a clarification, saying they were unable to do anything.

Muhammad Tahir, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, said Saturday that the program was neither being broadcast on mainstream media nor on any television channel licensed by the authority.

“It does not fall within our domain,” Tahir told the Associated Press. “We do not regulate YouTube, and this content is not from any television channel. The general public is not aware that YouTube lies outside our regulatory scope.”

The host, Omar, told the Pakistan-based Fashion Times magazine last week that the project was “a first of its kind for Pakistani and Urdu-speaking viewers.”

She said the show would feature “love, bonding, and competition,” with audiences witnessing “every spark, every fight, and every heartfelt connection.” Over the course of 100 episodes, the eight contestants compete in challenges and form alliances until one couple emerges as the winner.

Nobody from the show was immediately available for comment.

Lazawal Ishq is scheduled to debut on YouTube on September 29.

By SAJJAD TARAKZAI

Associated Press