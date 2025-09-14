India’s northeast is hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake but no damage is reported

NEW DELHI (AP) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck India’s northeastern Assam state on Sunday, sending tremors throughout the region, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) and its epicenter was in the town of Udalguri, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. Terrified residents rushed outside their homes in Guwahati, the state’s capital.

Northern India is highly seismic. It lies on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas. The region is prone to earthquakes.