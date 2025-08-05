Nigerian customs seize over 1,600 parrots and canaries in major wildlife trafficking bust

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian customs said they seized more than 1,600 parrots and canaries that were being transported from Lagos international airport to Kuwait without a permit, in one the biggest wildlife trafficking seizures in years.

The seizure is a sign of positive change in the fight against illegal wildlife trade, as Nigeria is a major hub in the global trade in protected species, Mark Ofua, West Africa spokesperson for the international non-governmental organization Wild Africa, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Customs agents seized ring-necked parakeets and green and yellow fronted canaries, two protected species, at the airport on July 31, the agency said in a statement late Monday.

Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES.

The statement by the customs agency said the shipment were not accompanied by a CITES permit and other documents required to prove the birds were legally obtained.

Nigerian customs said an investigation to find those responsible for the illicit cargo is ongoing, and that the birds will be handed to the National Parks Service for rehabilitation and release into the wild.

Ofua said Nigeria’s porous borders, widespread corruption, and weak enforcement make it a key transit point for ivory, pangolin scales and other wildlife products destined for Asia.

Global illegal wildlife trafficking is valued at $8–10 billion annually, he added.

By OPE ADETAYO

Associated Press