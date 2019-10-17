Mostly cloudy
64.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT awards show

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Country music artists cried together and prayed together at an emotional CMT Artists of the Year awards show on Tuesday that reflected the tight-knit community of artists who supported each other through success and loss.

One of the night’s honorees, Kane Brown, cried as he dedicated the award to his 27-year-old drummer, Kenny Dixon, who died in a car accident over the weekend. Country singer Thomas Rhett, also an honoree, used his acceptance speech to lead the audience in a prayer for the families of Brown and Dixon.

And Reba McEntire, who was given artist of a lifetime, told Rhett it took guts to lead a prayer on live television. Other honorees included Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 