Lauren Daigle gets 6 nominations from Dove Awards

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle, who has had major crossover success with her single, “You Say,” received six nominations Wednesday from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards.

Daigle’s nominations include artist of the year and song of the year.

“You Say” topped both Billboard’s adult contemporary and Christian airplay charts. KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and TobyMac are also vying for artist of the year.

Writer/producer Wayne Haun is the overall leading nominee with 10. Recording artists Kirk Franklin and for KING & COUNTRY have five nominations each.

The awards show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville.

