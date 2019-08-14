Lizzo’s 2-year-old song might still qualify at 2020 Grammys View Photo

NEW YORK — Lizzo’s breakthrough hit “Truth Hurts” is a two-year-old song, but it still has a chance at the 2020 Grammys.

Typically older songs that become hits long after their initial release — from Pharrell’s “Happy” to John Legend’s “All of Me” — can compete at the Grammys when a live version of the song, released during the current Grammys eligibility period, is submitted.

But “Truth Hurts,” which was released in 2017, qualifies for the 2020 Grammys because the song was never submitted for contention in the Grammys process and it appears on an album released during the eligibility period for the upcoming show.

Normally if an artist submitted an older song it would not be allowed into the Grammys’ process. But “Truth Hurts” has the go-ahead and its fate will be decided at a Grammys meeting in September.