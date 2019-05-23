Quantcast
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Posted on 05/23/2019 by AP News

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 22, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,241,278; $86.74.

2. Maroon 5; $2,910,577; $120.08.

3. Eric Church; $2,724,100; $94.89.

4. Elton John; $2,303,232; $138.59.

5. Pink; $2,220,822; $138.47.

6. Justin Timberlake; $2,086,782; $127.75.

7. Fleetwood Mac; $2,015,325; $146.25.

8. Cher; $1,564,626; $118.74.

9. Michael Bublé; $1,517,024; $124.47.

10. Ariana Grande; $1,450,877; $114.50.

11. Post Malone; $1,393,736; $82.87.

12. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,361,830; $112.24.

13. Bad Bunny; $1,303,591; $95.32.

14. Travis Scott; $1,242,879; $89.94.

15. KISS; $1,242,205; $106.79.

16. Arctic Monkeys; $1,233,530; $60.77.

17. André Rieu; $1,185,900; $81.73.

18. Blake Shelton; $1,044,392; $89.58.

19. Mumford & Sons; $1,038,012; $71.48.

20. Shawn Mendes; $982,467; $69.89

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

