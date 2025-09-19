D4vd tour dates removed from websites after the discovery of a girl’s body in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last two remaining dates in singer d4vd’s U.S. tour and multiple stops in his upcoming European tour have been removed from ticketing websites, as authorities continue to investigate the discovery of the decomposed body of a teenage girl in Los Angeles.

Police have not said d4vd (pronounced “David”) is implicated in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found inside an impounded Tesla earlier this month. Celeste, 15, was reported missing last year.

Several news outlets have reported that the vehicle was registered to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 20. His representatives have not responded to requests for comment, and police have also not publicly said whether the singer owned the car.

D4vd’s scheduled performance in San Francisco on Friday was marked as canceled on the venue’s website. His last U.S. tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday was removed from the venue’s site and both events were marked as canceled on Ticketmaster.

The singer also had a scheduled appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The event, which was listed as sold out a few days ago, has been removed from the venue’s website.

Representatives of both venues, as well as d4vd, did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment on the status of the tour.

The Houston-born singer-songwriter began the North American leg of his tour in early August and was set for Europe in early October. At least nine of his European dates have also been canceled on Ticketmaster, including his first stop in Norway on Oct. 1.

Some dates in Sweden, France, Poland — and the handful of shows he had for Australia in December — are still available for purchase as of Friday. The alt-pop singer was on tour for his first full-length album, “Withered,” released in April.

D4vd is popular among Gen Z, mixing indie rock, R&B, and lo-fi pop. He went viral on TikTok in 2022 with the hit “Romantic Homicide,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. He then signed with Darkroom and Interscope and released his debut EP “Petals to Thorns” and a follow-up, “The Lost Petals,” in 2023.

An unnamed representative for d4vd told NBC Los Angeles that the singer has been cooperating with authorities since the body was found. It’s not clear why his car had been impounded.

Rivas was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time.

Rivas’s body “was found severely decomposed,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. Her cause of death has not been determined.

By ITZEL LUNA

Associated Press