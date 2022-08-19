Clear
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By AP News

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/22/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $7,853,391; $232.81.

2. Coldplay; $5,994,126; $97.37.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,072,228; $77.44.

4. Lady Gaga; $4,836,151; $107.45.

5. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,774,758; $131.65.

6. The Killers; $3,166,275; $90.09.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,842,687; $100.60.

8. Harry Styles; $2,498,384; $89.98.

9. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

10. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,166,655; $139.49.

11. Iron Maiden; $1,959,577; $70.76.

12. Billie Eilish; $1,331,892; $87.00.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,070,612; $70.70.

14. Ricardo Arjona; $1,057,992; $123.01.

15. Usher; $943,748; $191.26.

16. 50 Cent; $933,672; $92.51.

17. Karol G; $869,449; $66.08.

18. Dua Lipa; $857,476; $59.25.

19. Machine Gun Kelly; $836,608; $70.89.

20. The Lumineers; $784,289; $58.34.

