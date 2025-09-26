Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,778,642 49,525 $278.21 2 My Chemical Romance $8,050,192 40,731 $197.64 3 Stray Kids $7,524,180 46,739 $160.98 4 The Weeknd $7,244,958 47,545 $152.38 5 Coldplay $7,054,530 53,215 $132.56 6 Imagine Dragons $6,049,758 54,303 $111.41 7 Ed Sheeran $5,496,487 49,894 $110.16 8 Chris Brown $5,463,342 39,230 $139.26 9 Shakira $4,920,836 32,726 $150.36 10 Guns N’ Roses $3,818,231 34,504 $110.66 11 Lady Gaga $3,801,737 14,008 $271.39 12 Ultimo $3,641,306 47,994 $75.87 13 Iron Maiden $3,483,562 31,843 $109.40 14 ENHYPEN $3,391,504 24,576 $138.00 15 Linkin Park $3,181,220 25,229 $126.09 16 Backstreet Boys $2,650,638 16,660 $159.10 17 Billie Eilish $2,637,181 16,300 $161.79 18 Jin $2,556,148 15,957 $160.18 19 Tyler, The Creator $1,998,839 14,725 $135.74 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,935,305 22,154 $87.36

