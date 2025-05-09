Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Shakira
|$5,847,162
|47,871
|$122.14
|19
|2
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,678,697
|12,323
|$136.22
|8
|3
|Chris Stapleton
|$1,646,380
|11,483
|$143.37
|8
|4
|Tyler Childers
|$1,532,958
|16,290
|$94.10
|9
|5
|Mary J. Blige
|$1,420,677
|10,217
|$139.05
|19
|6
|Deftones
|$1,316,558
|13,661
|$96.37
|9
|7
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,067,302
|11,176
|$95.50
|13
|8
|Disturbed
|$1,061,564
|11,162
|$95.10
|15
|9
|Blake Shelton
|$999,434
|10,409
|$96.02
|12
|10
|André Rieu
|$911,882
|8,745
|$104.27
|15
|11
|Joaquin Sabina
|$910,169
|8,695
|$104.67
|8
|12
|Cody Johnson
|$896,687
|11,632
|$77.09
|12
|13
|Maroon 5
|$800,344
|4,928
|$162.40
|8
|14
|Elevation Worship
|$641,823
|13,109
|$48.96
|8
|15
|Gabriel Iglesias
|$491,575
|6,703
|$73.34
|21
|16
|Forrest Frank
|$415,542
|8,466
|$49.08
|12
|17
|Snow Patrol
|$381,951
|5,617
|$67.99
|9
|18
|Godsmack
|$320,439
|4,835
|$66.27
|10
|19
|“Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac
|$292,736
|6,943
|$42.16
|26
|20
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$283,932
|2,095
|$135.53
|14
