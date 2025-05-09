Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Shakira $5,847,162 47,871 $122.14 19 2 Justin Timberlake $1,678,697 12,323 $136.22 8 3 Chris Stapleton $1,646,380 11,483 $143.37 8 4 Tyler Childers $1,532,958 16,290 $94.10 9 5 Mary J. Blige $1,420,677 10,217 $139.05 19 6 Deftones $1,316,558 13,661 $96.37 9 7 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,067,302 11,176 $95.50 13 8 Disturbed $1,061,564 11,162 $95.10 15 9 Blake Shelton $999,434 10,409 $96.02 12 10 André Rieu $911,882 8,745 $104.27 15 11 Joaquin Sabina $910,169 8,695 $104.67 8 12 Cody Johnson $896,687 11,632 $77.09 12 13 Maroon 5 $800,344 4,928 $162.40 8 14 Elevation Worship $641,823 13,109 $48.96 8 15 Gabriel Iglesias $491,575 6,703 $73.34 21 16 Forrest Frank $415,542 8,466 $49.08 12 17 Snow Patrol $381,951 5,617 $67.99 9 18 Godsmack $320,439 4,835 $66.27 10 19 “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac $292,736 6,943 $42.16 26 20 Jerry Seinfeld $283,932 2,095 $135.53 14

