Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$6,288,674
|65,604
|$95.86
|2
|Shakira
|$5,677,239
|46,259
|$122.73
|3
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,595,634
|11,664
|$136.79
|4
|Chayanne
|$1,362,118
|10,885
|$125.13
|5
|Jerry Seinfeld / Jim Gaffigan
|$1,299,533
|12,065
|$107.71
|6
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,045,547
|10,890
|$96.00
|7
|Blake Shelton
|$999,434
|10,409
|$96.02
|8
|Joaquin Sabina
|$932,742
|8,869
|$105.17
|9
|Cody Johnson
|$917,183
|11,920
|$76.94
|10
|André Rieu
|$857,207
|9,440
|$90.80
|11
|Elevation Worship
|$641,823
|13,109
|$48.96
|12
|Lazza
|$577,069
|10,517
|$54.87
|13
|Tom Segura
|$389,431
|6,047
|$64.40
|14
|Gabriel Iglesias
|$343,983
|4,823
|$71.31
|15
|Il Volo
|$342,763
|4,575
|$74.92
|16
|Jan Böhmermann & Das Rundfunk-Tanzorchester
|$332,343
|6,211
|$53.50
|17
|Jeff Dunham
|$329,317
|5,342
|$61.64
|18
|Makyah
|$311,635
|2,667
|$116.81
|19
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$309,731
|2,406
|$128.72
|20
|“Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac
|$292,350
|6,993
|$41.80
