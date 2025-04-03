US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Morrow)

2. “Lethal Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. “Elphie (deluxe ed.)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

4. “Nobody’s Fool” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

5. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Slaying the Vampire Conqueror” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

8. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “The Writer” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

11. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

12. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

13. “The Fine Print (collector’s ed.)” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

14. “Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert” by Bob the Drag Queen (Gallery)

15. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Careless People” by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron)

3. “Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed ed.)” by John Green (Crash Course)

4. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

5. “How to Menopause” by Tamsen Fadal (Balance)

6. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “You Got This!” by Diane Morrisey (Simon Element)

9. “The Echo Machine” by David Pakman (Beacon)

10. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

11. “When the Going Was Good” by Graydon Carter (Penguin Press)

12. “Shred Happens” by Arash Hashemi (Rodale)

13. “Wild Courage” by Jenny Wood (Portfolio)

14. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

15. “The Ageless Brain” by Dale E. Bredesen (Flatiron)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “God of War” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

2. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “The Strawberry Patch Pancake House” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

4. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

7. “Story of My Life” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

9. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

13. “Wild Side” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

14. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

15. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

By The Associated Press