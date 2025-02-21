Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,288,674 65,604 $95.86 2 Eagles $4,664,328 16,351 $285.26 3 Paul McCartney $2,982,686 22,591 $132.03 4 Feid $2,750,910 36,435 $75.50 5 Anyma $2,628,138 17,329 $151.66 6 Morat $2,444,861 31,844 $76.78 7 Justin Timberlake $1,594,156 11,196 $142.39 8 Mariah Carey $1,298,545 12,601 $103.05 9 Chayanne $1,276,426 10,310 $123.80 10 Cyndi Lauper $1,071,334 10,446 $102.56 11 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,039,657 11,575 $89.82 12 André Rieu $1,002,447 10,118 $99.07 13 Cody Johnson $903,680 11,376 $79.43 14 Pentatonix $867,102 11,230 $77.21 15 Melendi $859,898 15,246 $56.40 16 The Script $728,735 10,436 $69.82 17 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $663,409 7,953 $83.42 18 Max Pezzali $643,695 9,895 $65.05 19 Makyah $593,076 2,680 $221.29 20 Lazza $549,137 9,983 $55.00

