Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,815,831 65,751 $118.87 2 Morat $3,643,004 27,046 $134.69 3 P!NK $3,518,995 20,164 $174.51 4 David Gilmour $3,316,645 13,628 $243.37 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $3,063,877 17,382 $176.27 6 Usher $2,095,161 13,083 $160.14 7 Iron Maiden $2,005,548 24,888 $80.58 8 Jelly Roll $1,289,071 12,476 $103.32 9 Chayanne $1,263,357 9,408 $134.27 10 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,098,587 11,970 $91.77 11 André Rieu $1,073,578 11,027 $97.35 12 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds $1,043,020 13,017 $80.13 13 Creed $1,024,343 11,645 $87.96 14 Little Big Town $929,662 9,284 $100.13 15 Cyndi Lauper $822,542 7,954 $103.41 16 Bryan Adams $819,398 11,719 $69.92 17 The World of Hans Zimmer $731,822 9,627 $76.01 18 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $631,789 7,610 $83.01 19 Sturgill Simpson $550,985 5,708 $96.52 20 Sting $467,938 2,542 $184.02

