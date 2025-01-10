Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,815,831 65,751 $118.87 2 P!NK $3,482,307 19,238 $181.01 3 David Gilmour $3,316,645 13,628 $243.37 4 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $3,063,877 17,382 $176.27 5 SEVENTEEN $2,275,916 17,153 $132.68 6 Usher $2,155,068 12,940 $166.54 7 Iron Maiden $1,976,072 25,854 $76.43 8 Jelly Roll $1,406,463 13,387 $105.06 9 Chayanne $1,220,128 8,851 $137.85 10 André Rieu $1,073,578 11,027 $97.35 11 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,037,779 11,440 $90.71 12 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds $947,230 12,084 $78.39 13 Little Big Town $939,845 9,264 $101.45 14 Lenny Kravitz $877,098 6,914 $126.85 15 The World of Hans Zimmer $693,912 9,323 $74.43 16 Christian Nodal $643,138 6,354 $101.21 17 Sturgill Simpson $580,031 6,009 $96.53 18 Gabriel Iglesias $485,868 6,725 $72.24 19 Sting $466,644 2,530 $184.39 20 MercyMe / TobyMac $460,864 8,703 $52.95

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com