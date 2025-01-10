Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,815,831
|65,751
|$118.87
|2
|P!NK
|$3,482,307
|19,238
|$181.01
|3
|David Gilmour
|$3,316,645
|13,628
|$243.37
|4
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$3,063,877
|17,382
|$176.27
|5
|SEVENTEEN
|$2,275,916
|17,153
|$132.68
|6
|Usher
|$2,155,068
|12,940
|$166.54
|7
|Iron Maiden
|$1,976,072
|25,854
|$76.43
|8
|Jelly Roll
|$1,406,463
|13,387
|$105.06
|9
|Chayanne
|$1,220,128
|8,851
|$137.85
|10
|André Rieu
|$1,073,578
|11,027
|$97.35
|11
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,037,779
|11,440
|$90.71
|12
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|$947,230
|12,084
|$78.39
|13
|Little Big Town
|$939,845
|9,264
|$101.45
|14
|Lenny Kravitz
|$877,098
|6,914
|$126.85
|15
|The World of Hans Zimmer
|$693,912
|9,323
|$74.43
|16
|Christian Nodal
|$643,138
|6,354
|$101.21
|17
|Sturgill Simpson
|$580,031
|6,009
|$96.53
|18
|Gabriel Iglesias
|$485,868
|6,725
|$72.24
|19
|Sting
|$466,644
|2,530
|$184.39
|20
|MercyMe / TobyMac
|$460,864
|8,703
|$52.95
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com