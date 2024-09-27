Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $8,331,501 62,090 $134.18 2 Luke Combs $6,810,607 51,180 $133.07 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,533,695 45,755 $142.79 4 P!NK $6,291,607 47,156 $133.42 5 Kenny Chesney $5,052,276 41,990 $120.32 6 Foo Fighters $4,236,169 30,184 $140.34 7 Dead & Company $3,734,464 15,634 $238.86 8 Noah Kahan $2,454,039 20,320 $120.77 9 Luis Miguel $2,439,331 16,279 $149.84 10 blink-182 $2,355,220 20,139 $116.94 11 Olivia Rodrigo $2,272,871 14,685 $154.77 12 Chris Brown $2,133,089 12,594 $169.37 13 Justin Timberlake $1,996,566 15,744 $126.81 14 Aventura $1,814,084 14,417 $125.82 15 Roland Kaiser $1,562,674 19,963 $78.28 16 Jhené Aiko $1,528,778 12,197 $125.33 17 Missy Elliott $1,475,958 11,061 $133.43 18 Dave Matthews Band $1,359,680 15,558 $87.39 19 Creed $1,283,369 17,371 $73.88 20 Iron Maiden $1,219,869 11,259 $108.34

