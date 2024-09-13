Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $8,194,969 61,225 $133.85 2 Luke Combs $6,810,607 51,180 $133.07 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,738,183 50,075 $134.56 4 P!NK $6,418,109 47,333 $135.59 5 Kenny Chesney $4,619,429 38,973 $118.53 6 Foo Fighters $4,236,169 30,184 $140.34 7 Dead & Company $4,001,306 15,796 $253.31 8 Max Pezzali $2,948,954 44,785 $65.85 9 Karol G $2,913,004 27,862 $104.55 10 Justin Timberlake $2,619,278 15,366 $170.46 11 Luis Miguel $2,528,787 17,616 $143.55 12 blink-182 $2,409,561 20,296 $118.72 13 Noah Kahan $2,183,374 19,268 $113.31 14 Olivia Rodrigo $2,124,142 15,426 $137.70 15 Chris Brown $2,045,156 12,889 $158.67 16 Aventura $1,936,537 14,409 $134.39 17 The Killers $1,929,702 16,324 $118.21 18 Fuerza Regida $1,852,378 13,630 $135.90 19 Roland Kaiser $1,586,993 20,612 $76.99 20 Jhené Aiko $1,565,030 12,379 $126.42

