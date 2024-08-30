Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $9,484,731 24,461 $387.74 2 Metallica $7,376,908 58,628 $125.83 3 Luke Combs $6,611,937 49,322 $134.06 4 Coldplay $6,568,608 54,749 $119.98 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,559,247 51,148 $128.24 6 P!NK $6,530,410 48,372 $135.00 7 Kenny Chesney $4,623,798 38,756 $119.30 8 Foo Fighters $4,328,026 32,198 $134.42 9 Dead & Company $4,301,830 15,911 $270.36 10 Bruno Mars $3,577,918 25,282 $141.52 11 Ultimo $2,868,493 45,533 $63.00 12 Max Pezzali $2,796,054 42,130 $66.37 13 Justin Timberlake $2,671,261 14,933 $178.88 14 blink-182 $2,513,073 20,860 $120.47 15 Karol G $2,429,490 23,150 $104.95 16 Luis Miguel $2,377,388 16,583 $143.36 17 Chris Brown $2,171,710 12,982 $167.28 18 Noah Kahan $2,088,318 17,928 $116.48 19 Olivia Rodrigo $2,006,505 15,502 $129.43 20 Aventura $1,967,707 13,971 $140.83

