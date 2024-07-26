Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 29, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,466,347 49,074 $131.77 2 Dead & Company $4,762,012 16,000 $297.63 3 Kenny Chesney $4,034,019 35,233 $114.49 4 Bad Bunny $3,798,369 15,063 $252.16 5 Zach Bryan $3,045,272 16,361 $186.12 6 Justin Timberlake $2,969,791 13,592 $218.49 7 blink-182 $2,598,386 21,886 $118.72 8 Pearl Jam $2,390,775 13,595 $175.85 9 Chris Brown $2,210,310 13,216 $167.24 10 Aventura $2,163,072 13,471 $160.56 11 Luis Miguel $1,905,689 11,760 $162.05 12 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,748,099 11,562 $151.19 13 Noah Kahan $1,660,298 15,909 $104.36 14 Lady Gaga $1,638,194 5,299 $309.11 15 Feid $1,579,603 12,899 $122.45 16 Olivia Rodrigo $1,548,512 15,136 $102.30 17 Karol G $1,506,498 17,890 $84.21 18 Nicki Minaj $1,488,774 11,987 $124.19 19 Take That $1,415,069 11,439 $123.70 20 Melanie Martinez $1,343,567 13,377 $100.44

