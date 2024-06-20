US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Swan Song” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Eruption” by Crichton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “Camino Ghosts” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “The Wren in the Holly Library (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

9. “The Ashes & the Star-Cursed King” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

10. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

11. “Horror Movie” by Paul Tremblay (Morrow)

12. “The Rom-Commers” by Katherine Center (St. Martin’s)

13. “A Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

14. “Clete” by James Lee Burke (Atlantic Monthly)

15. “Tom Clancy: Act of Defiance” by Andrews/Wilson (Putnam)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The War on Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “The Situation Room” by George Stephanopoulos (Grand Central)

5. “Right Thing, Right Now” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. “Nothing to Fear” by Julie McFadden (TarcherPerigee)

7. “When the Sea Came Alive” by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)

8. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You” by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Friday Afternoon Club” by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press)

10. “Reversing Alzheimer’s” by Heather Sandison (Harper)

11. “There Are Dads Way Worse Than You” by Boozan/Witte (Workman)

12. “How Leaders Learn” by David Novak (Harvard Business Review)

13. “Just Add Water” by Katie Ledecky (Simon & Schuster)

14. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

15. “Good Energy” Casey Means (Avery)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Not in Love” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “This Summer Will Be Different” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

4. “Leather & Lark” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

5. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

6. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

7. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

9. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “King of Sloth” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Bookl” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

14. “When the Moon Hatched” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

15. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (Morrow)

