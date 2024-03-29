Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 1, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,566,660
|52,321
|$144.62
|2
|U2
|$5,648,036
|16,608
|$340.08
|3
|Bad Bunny
|$4,244,538
|15,568
|$272.64
|4
|SEVENTEEN
|$4,075,212
|29,732
|$137.06
|5
|Karol G
|$3,764,273
|32,111
|$117.23
|6
|Eagles
|$3,374,128
|11,690
|$288.62
|7
|Luis Miguel
|$3,080,408
|25,170
|$122.38
|8
|Madonna
|$2,908,468
|13,565
|$214.41
|9
|ENHYPEN
|$2,145,209
|11,030
|$194.48
|10
|Travis Scott
|$2,110,294
|15,540
|$135.79
|11
|Tool
|$1,481,013
|11,904
|$124.40
|12
|Blake Shelton
|$1,057,825
|10,903
|$97.02
|13
|André Rieu
|$984,023
|9,995
|$98.45
|14
|Marc Anthony
|$935,608
|7,639
|$122.48
|15
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$807,619
|10,590
|$76.26
|16
|Cody Johnson
|$760,195
|11,803
|$64.40
|17
|Nate Bargatze
|$691,899
|9,102
|$76.01
|18
|Disturbed
|$569,353
|7,407
|$76.86
|19
|Matt Rife
|$565,499
|5,759
|$98.18
|20
|Tina Fey / Amy Poehler
|$490,748
|3,151
|$155.71
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___