US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Tom Clancy Chain of Command by Marc Cameron – 9780593188187 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Betrayal by Jonathan Karl – 9780593186343 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea by Dirk Cussler – 9780593419656 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The 1619 Project by Caitlin Roper, Ilena SIlverman, Jake Silverstein, Nikole Hannah-Jones & The New York Times Magazine – 9780593230589 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Never by Ken Follett – 9780593300022 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818515 – (Random House Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press