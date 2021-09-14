US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Forgotten in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250272829 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell – 9781982137380 – (Atria Books)

3. Chasing Serenity by Kristen Ashley – 9781952457555 – (Blue Box Press)

4. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney – 9780374602611 – (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins – 9780735211254 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

8. Countdown bin Laden by Chris Wallace – 9781982176549 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

10. Billy Summers by Stephen King – 9781982173630 – (Scribner)

By The Associated Press