US–Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Battle Ground by Jim Butcher – 9780593199329 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey – 9781250164698 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett – 9781984882028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Total Power by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190674 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

6. The Coast-to-Coast Murders by J. D. Barker & James Patterson – 9780316457439 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Whiskey Lullaby by Liliana Hart – No ISBN Available – (7th Press)

8. Crush by Tracy Wolff – 9781682815854 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. The Billionaire’s Wake-up-call Girl by Annika Martin – 9781944736064 – (Annika Martin)

10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman – 9781501160851 – (Atria Books)

By The Associated Press