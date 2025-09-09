Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Whole Home Air?

(BPT) – Choosing energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment, scheduling regular maintenance appointments and changing the furnace filter can all help contribute to a more comfortable and energy-efficient home. However, properly serviced equipment is not the only factor that contributes to a home’s comfort and energy efficiency. Going beyond the equipment to consider a “whole home” approach to caring for indoor air may help optimize a home’s energy efficiency and indoor comfort.

How much do you know about the non-equipment factors that can affect indoor air? The following quiz can help homeowners identify potential issues that can reduce energy efficiency and thermal comfort.

1. An HVAC technician should check the attic when making a service call or performing regular maintenance on heating and cooling equipment.

True. Issues in the attic — such as an insufficient level of attic insulation or problems with attic ductwork — can lead to inconsistent temperatures, reduced energy efficiency and other problems throughout the home. The EPA estimates that homeowners can save an average of up to 15% on heating and cooling costs (or an average of 11% on total energy costs) by air sealing their homes and adding insulation in attics, floors over crawl spaces and accessible basement rim joists1. An Owens Corning AirCare® Professional brings a “whole home” approach to caring for a home’s air. These professionals use the HVAC System Health Check, which includes 11 checkpoints to evaluate the home’s comfort system.

2. My home is only 15 years old and was built to code, so I don’t need to worry about energy efficiency.

False. Residential building codes in the U.S. are typically updated every three years but may vary by jurisdiction. It’s important to understand that building codes represent the minimum threshold for energy efficiency. Advances in building technology and equipment innovations continue to make homes more efficient compared to those built only a decade or so ago.

3. Insulation is already installed in my attic, so I’m covered.

False. A sufficient level of attic insulation is necessary to help regulate temperatures and avoid heat escaping from a home’s interior through the attic to the outdoors. Similarly, in the summer, attic insulation keeps hot attic air from migrating into cooler parts of the home. Recommendations for insulation levels vary by climate zone. An HVAC technician should check attic insulation levels when performing a maintenance visit or service call and can recommend a proper level.

4. Condensation in the attic is always a sign of a leaky roof.

False. Any moisture accumulating in the attic should be investigated. The presence of moisture may lead to problems ranging from corrosion on metal infrastructure or mold on equipment. And while it is important to ensure a home’s roof is not permitting moisture to enter, humidity in attic air may also lead to moisture issues. Attic insulation helps provide thermal comfort within a home by slowing thermal transmission through the ceiling as part of an insulating system. Be sure to seal the ceiling prior to insulating to prevent thermal loss by way of air movement.

5. A noticeable increase in dust inside a home may be a sign of ductwork issues.

True. Over time, connections in attic ductwork can loosen, allowing particulates in attic air to enter the ducts and be distributed throughout the home. Unusual smells or odors are another sign that attic air may be infiltrating the home.

6. Equipment that cycles on frequently is always a sign of an equipment issue.

False. Holes or penetrations in attic ductwork can allow heated or cooled air to escape into the attic, placing additional strain on properly operating equipment. Additional wear and tear may shorten the lifespan of a heating and cooling system.

Caring for a home’s indoor air should go beyond the equipment and consider how conditions in other parts of the home, including the attic, contribute to comfort and energy efficiency. An Owens Corning AirCare® Professional has the knowledge and tools to assess conditions in the attic — including insulation and ductwork — and bring a whole home approach to caring for indoor air. To find an AirCare® professional, visit the Owens Corning online contractor locator.

