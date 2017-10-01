Sand Still Available To Protect From Potential Flooding

Woods Creek near downtown Sonora looks like a river Tuesday, January 10, 2017 View Slideshow

Sonora, CA — Sand remains available in many areas across Tuolumne and Calaveras counties to help protect from potential flooding. To view the latest information from the National Weather Service regarding warnings and advisories, click here.

You can get sandbags at the following locations in Calaveras County:

Angels Camp Police Department, 200 Monte Verda Street

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Copperopolis Fire Station, 370 Main Street

Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Mountain Ranch Community Park, Washington St.

Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.

Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near DuHamel Family Dentistry, 313 Vista Del Lago

San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.

In Tuolumne County you can pick up sand at the following locations (you need to provide your own bag and shovel):

Columbia Airport, 10723 Airport Road

Big Oak Flat, 11240 Wards Ferry Road

Tuolumne Yard, 18870 Birch Street

Jamestown Road Yard, 18188 7th Avenue

Tuolumne City Fire – 18690 Main St, Tuolumne

Written by BJ Hansen.