Lumsden Road Reopened

Groveland, CA – The debris that shutdown Lumsden Road off Highway 120 last week has been cleared but Stanislaus National Forest officials warn it could close again at any time.
Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund notes, “It took them [road crews] about three or four days to get the roadway completely cleaned off and open to the public.
As reported here last week, rocks and logs that came tumbling down blocking a section of the roadway forcing forest officials to close the road. Signs and barricades were put up about 4.5 miles off of Ferretti Road and a half mile above Merals Pool. With the winter comes inclement weather, Fredlund cautions, “We have to warn folks because of the frequency of rockslides on Lumsden Road, it’s open until the next slide happens, which we know is pretty likely.”
The Lumsden campground remained open, but was not accessible by vehicle.