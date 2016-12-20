Landslide Closes Forest Road

Landslide blocking Lumsden Road in the Stanislaus National Forest View Slideshow

Sonora, CA – A landslide has made Lumsden Road off Highway 120 impassable on the Stanislaus National Forest.

The blockage was found by forest road crews on Sunday morning making routine checks along the roadway. Road closed signs along with barricades have been put up about 4.5 miles off of Ferretti Road and a half mile above Merals Pool.

The hope is the debris will be cleared by sometime next week. Groveland District Ranger Jim Junette says that will depend on weather conditions and when the needed heavy equipment can be brought in to remove the rocks, logs and dirt. “Our top priority is the safety of forest visitors, residents and employees,” Junette said. “When traveling on the Forest, please travel at a speed safe for the conditions – you never know what’s around a blind curve; there might be rocks, debris or a tree in the middle of the road.”

The Lumsden campground is open, but is not accessible by vehicle.

Written by Tracey Petersen.