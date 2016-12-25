Caltrans Holiday Cone Zones

Road Work Ahead Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Caltrans road crews will work on several Mother Lode highways during the holiday stretch next week bringing traffic delays to motorists.

In Tuolumne County along Highway 120, several stretches of road repairs will create traffic delays of five to ten minutes. On the highway, from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line to Kistler Ranch, west of Green Springs Road, crews will be doing crack seal operations Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 at Springfield Road utility work will take place Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Calaveras Cone Zones:

Next week drivers could face delays of up to ten-minute on various highways in Calaveras County. On Highway 4 crews will be conducting utility work on the roadway’s shoulders from Lakemont Drive to Henry Street in Arnold from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. That same work will be done on Highway 49 in Angels Camp between Gun Club and Mayo roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. onWednesday and Thursday.

Finally, striping and slope work will keep crews busy on Highway 26. Caltrans offers this schedule:

One-way traffic control on eastbound and westbound SR-26 from Shelton Road to SR-49 in Mokelumne Hill for striping operations beginning Tuesday, December 27, 2016, through Friday, December 30, 2016, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

One-way traffic control on eastbound and westbound SR-26 from Gill Haven Drive to just east of Alabama Hill for slope repair beginning Tuesday, December 27, 2016, through Friday, December 30, 2016, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

