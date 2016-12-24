Caltrans Brings Christmas Cheer To Travelers

Highway 120 safe span under the James E. Roberts Bridge Enlarge

Groveland, CA — Travelers heading along Highway 120 will have an easier time getting to Grandma’s house for the holidays as Caltrans has suspended bridge construction.

Caltrans has adjusted the night closure hours for the James E. Roberts Bridge project, which has been running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Caltrans provides this holiday schedule: Here is the construction schedule for the upcoming holiday:

The bridge will remain open, with one-way traffic control through Monday night, December 26

The bridge will be closed as scheduled from Tuesday night (December 27) through Thursday night (December 29);

The bridge will remain open, with one-way traffic control, from Friday night (December 30) through Sunday night (January 1);

The bridge resumes its typical closure schedule Monday night (January 2).

The bridge closure is part of the $20.8 million bridge project to replace the bridge deck, and retrofitting the structure for an additional 40 years of service.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic