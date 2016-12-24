Caltrans Brings Christmas Cheer To Travelers

Groveland, CA — Travelers heading along Highway 120 will have an easier time getting to Grandma’s house for the holidays as Caltrans has suspended bridge construction.
Caltrans has adjusted the night closure hours for the James E. Roberts Bridge project, which has been running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Caltrans provides this holiday schedule: Here is the construction schedule for the upcoming holiday:
- The bridge will remain open, with one-way traffic control through Monday night, December 26
- The bridge will be closed as scheduled from Tuesday night (December 27) through Thursday night (December 29);
- The bridge will remain open, with one-way traffic control, from Friday night (December 30) through Sunday night (January 1);
- The bridge resumes its typical closure schedule Monday night (January 2).
The bridge closure is part of the $20.8 million bridge project to replace the bridge deck, and retrofitting the structure for an additional 40 years of service.