Maria “Mary” Schreifels passed away Friday, January 13th at Sonora Regional Medical Center, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 20th at 11 am at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home. 225 Rose St. Sonora, CA.