Outpouring Of Support For Curtis Creek Elementary

Sonora, CA — Thousands of dollars, and dozens of boxes of supplies, were collected for teachers and students impacted by Thursday’s fire at Curtis Creek Elementary School.

A supply drive was hosted this morning at Sonora Elementary School on Greenley Road. The drive was put on by the group Support Sonora School, a parent-teacher organization at Sonora Elementary School. There were also numerous Curtis Creek Elementary teachers and families on hand to volunteer.

In addition to the boxes filled with supplies, Support Sonora School President Carrie Schmidt reports that donations included a $5,000 check from Black Oak Casino, $1,146 in cash and at least $1,295 in gift cards. There were also several additional gift cards with an unknown amount of money. Support Sonora School put on the event for Curtis Creek after receiving an outpouring of support from the community in 2013 following a devastating fire at Sonora Elementary School.

The Sonora Fire Department added to the festivities by bringing an engine, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office brought a K9. A steady stream of vehicles passed through from 10am-noon.

