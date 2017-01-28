New ATCAA Leader Looks Ahead

Sonora, CA — Hear about the issues and challenges in the community being combatted by the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature new ATCAA Executive Director Raj Rambob. He replaced longtime ATCAA Director Shelly Hance who retired at the end of last month. Rambob will talk about a variety of topics, including his background, vision for the agency, how it receives funding, and what it all entails.

ATCAA was formed in 1981 as a public entity through a joint powers agreement between Tuolumne and Amador counties. Its current programs include Early/Head Start, Family Learning Center, Latino Family Outreach, Homeless and Housing Services, Energy and Water Conservation Services, Foodbank, Mentoring Works, Friday Night Live, Suicide Prevention, Youth/Mental Health First Aid, Yes Partnership and Smart Money budget and tax assistance.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.