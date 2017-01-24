Demolition Downtown To Impact Sonora Traffic

(L-R) Bourbon Barrel, Stage 3 and Proposed Beer Garden Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Heavy demolition activities planned in the heart of downtown Sonora later this week will impact traffic flow for at least part of a workday.

Trado Restaurant Corporation, which owns the Bourbon Barrel and the building that houses it and Stage 3 Theatre, has obtained the necessary city permits enabling Robert Boyer Construction to close down portions of Church and South Green streets adjacent to the property this Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.

According to project manager Sarah Segars, while vehicular traffic will be able to pass through the area, motorists should anticipate delays and one-way traffic controls in place during the three-hour period.

Segars adds that while inside demo work involving the major renovation and expansion of the property has been underway through the recent rains, Thursday’s activities involve removing concrete infrastructure that will further clear the way for the slated property renovation and expansion.

As reported here, Trado’s site plans include adding a beer garden, extended theater space and retail store with a the current project completion estimate by midsummer.

