Governor Brown Declares “State Of Emergency” For Storm Damage

Kewin Mill Road Damage Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown has issued a state of emergency declaration for 50 counties due to flooding and other storm related damage, including in Tuolumne and Calaveras.

It opens the door for local jurisdictions to receive state and potentially federal funding to help with repair costs. The declaration notes that officials are still assessing the full scope of the damage caused by the storms but preliminary estimates are totaling “tens of millions of dollars.” The declaration is in response to flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways.

The declaration specifically directs Caltrans to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, and directs the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.

The counties included in the declaration are Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte.

The declaration covers damage that has occurred beginning on January 3, 2017.

Written by BJ Hansen.