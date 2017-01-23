Mother Lode Flu Worries On The Rise

Sonora, CA — Got that scratchy throat feel yet? Regional health officers in three counties are sounding a warning: influenza cases are up statewide and locally.

Noting a noticeable uptick in lab-confirmed flu-related clinic visits and hospitalizations throughout California, Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz and her counterparts in Calaveras and Mariposa counties, Dr. Dean Kelaita and Dr. Eric Sergienko have issued a public statement urging folks to take precautions.

Drs. Ortiz and Kelaita additionally confirm that currently, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, more people are suffering with related symptoms such as coughing, fevers and sore throats.

Get The Shot

The health departments in all three counties recommend that — as it is still not too late for anyone six months of age or older to benefit from getting a flu shot — to seek one out locally. Along with being available at doctor’s offices and many pharmacies, influenza vaccinations are offered at the following places:

–In Tuolumne County, through Public Health on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora.

–In Calaveras County, Public Health administers them Mondays from 3-5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-noon at 700 Mountain Ranch Road, #C-2, San Andreas.

–Mariposa County Health Department offers walk-in flu shots every weekday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 5085 Bullion Street, Mariposa.

Take Common Sense Care

Along with getting immunized, the healthcare pros emphasize taking other common sense precautionary measures. Along with having your “vampire sneeze” maneuver at the ready when your nose starts to tickle…

* Stay home when you are sick

* Cover coughs and sneezes, optimally with a tissue

* Wash hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based sanitizer

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Written by Tori James