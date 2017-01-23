Highway 120 Bridge By Lake Don Pedro Open Tonight

Sonora, CA — Due to the weather Caltrans is giving motorists a hall pass to use the Highway 120/James E. Roberts Bridge tonight.
The bridge — located adjacent to Lake Don Pedro — undergoing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation, generally has been closing to traffic Sunday through Thursday during the evening and overnight hours from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.
As clearing skies are in the forecast, the bridge is currently scheduled to be closed again Tuesday night.
The bridge is generally open with one-way traffic controls daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday nights. During these times ten-minute traffic delays are typical. The project is anticipated to be complete by late fall this year.