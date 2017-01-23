Traffic Hazards Abound Across Mother Lode

CHP logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There are multiple road closures in the Mother Lode this morning resulting from the stormy conditions.

The CHP reports that Highway 26 is currently closed in Calaveras County west of Mokelumne Hill between Paloma Road and Campo Seco Turnpike. The highway has some extensive storm related damage so traffic is being detoured via Highway 49. Highway 26 could be closed for an extended period so be prepared for a delay.

Old Priest Grade is closed this morning so New Priest Grade is the alternate route.

In addition, a tree has fallen across Highway 108 near Old Strawberry Road, and it is blocking traffic on the highway.

Allow yourself extra time, and use caution, when traveling.

