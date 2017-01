Sierra Village, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is urging customers in the Peaceful Pines Subdivision, north of Sierra Village, to restrict water use immediately.

T.U.D. is working to determine the cause of a notable drop in the water level of a storage tank that serves the subdivision. If you see a mainline water break, or an unusual amount of water flowing in the area, you are asked to contact TUD immediately to report a leak. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

