PG&E Crews Responding To Outages Across Mother Lode

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E reports this morning that there are power outages impacting thousands of customers in the Mother Lode.

Because of the high number of outages, it is unclear when everyone will be restored, according to PG&E. In the area of Mi Wuk Village, Sierra Village and Long Barn, there are 1,350 customers without power. The outage was caused by a tree hitting power lines. Near Sherwood Forest, Confidence and Camp Ernest there is an outage impacting 1,083 customers. It is also due to downed power lines.

In the greater Arnold and Avery area of Calaveras County, there are two separate outages impacting a combined 1,600-plus customers.

There are 153 customers without power in the Pinecrest area, 130 in east Sonora and 52 specifically in Cedar Ridge. There are also smaller outages impacting customers in Sonora, Columbia, Groveland, Forest Meadows, Tuolumne and Soulsbyville. Some of the outages are holdovers from yesterday’s storm system. To report an outage, or to request information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.