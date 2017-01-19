Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warnings And Advisory

Snow falls Thursday morning in Twain Harte Enlarge

According to the National Weather Service, Northern California will be between two winter storm systems today, but showers will continue at times over much of the state.

The snow levels will continue to fluctuate today between 3,500 and 5,000 feet.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph will also continue in the Sierra Nevada this morning, with gusts up to sixty-five mph.

The next winter storm system is poised to move into Northern California on Friday morning bringing another round of heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada.

Another break in the heavy precipitation will occur on Saturday. Then another storm system is forecast to move through the state on Sunday.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada until 2 PM this afternoon. Afterwards, a Winter Weather Advisory will continue in the Sierra Nevada through 4 AM Friday. Then, a Winter Storm Warning will resume for the Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Friday through 10 AM Saturday.

Total snow accumulations through Friday morning will range from three to twenty-six inches above the 4,500 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Then a foot to two feet of snow is expected from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.