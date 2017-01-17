Flooding Subsides At Dragoon Gulch Trail

Dragoon Gulch Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Last week’s atmospheric river storm system created some access challenges for hikers along Sonora’s Dragoon Gulch Trail.

City of Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg says, “Last week the public works department had to close the Alpine entrance into the Dragoon Gulch Trail due to flooding across the gulch. That has now subsided, and the Alpine entrance into the trail is now open. People should still use caution because there’s a lot of water still down in there, but it is open to the public.”

The trail is completely open but muddy in areas, so use extra caution. More wet weather is anticipated later this week. Click here to find the latest from the National Weather Service.

