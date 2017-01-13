Recent Storms Wreak Havoc In Calaveras County

Murphys Creek at Algiers St., Jan. 10, 2017 Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras County Road crews report finding extensive storm damage throughout the county.

County officials report that given the number of locations and the nature of the damages, repairs will require dry conditions and a third of the available road crew workforce. Additionally, they estimate the repairs to take up to 4-6 weeks to complete.

The county has provided this list of damage assessment since Thursday:

Arnold / Murphys:

Partial or full closures: Blagen, Algiers St. and Murphys Dr.

Snow Shoe Thompson

Major repairs needed: Blagen, Murphys Dr., Love Creek, Dunbar Rd.

Debris/Mudslides: 36 locations

Plugged or damaged culverts: 20+

Downed Trees: 7

Potholes: 1,000+

Glencoe/West Point:

Partial or full closures: Hawver Rd

Major repairs needed: Hawver, Jesus Maria and Potteroff

Debris/Mudslides: 14 locations

Plugged or damaged culverts: 10+

Downed Trees: 20

Potholes: 1,000+

San Andreas/Jenny Lind:

Partial or full closures: Calaveritas Rd. (temporarily repaired 1/11/17), Campo Seco

Major repairs needed: Calaveritas Rd, Gwinn Mine Rd, Hunt Rd.

Debris/Mudslides: 16 locations

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic