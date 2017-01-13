Recent Storms Wreak Havoc In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras County Road crews report finding extensive storm damage throughout the county.
County officials report that given the number of locations and the nature of the damages, repairs will require dry conditions and a third of the available road crew workforce. Additionally, they estimate the repairs to take up to 4-6 weeks to complete.
The county has provided this list of damage assessment since Thursday:
Arnold / Murphys:
- Partial or full closures: Blagen, Algiers St. and Murphys Dr.
- Snow Shoe Thompson
- Major repairs needed: Blagen, Murphys Dr., Love Creek, Dunbar Rd.
- Debris/Mudslides: 36 locations
- Plugged or damaged culverts: 20+
- Downed Trees: 7
- Potholes: 1,000+
Glencoe/West Point:
- Partial or full closures: Hawver Rd
- Major repairs needed: Hawver, Jesus Maria and Potteroff
- Debris/Mudslides: 14 locations
- Plugged or damaged culverts: 10+
- Downed Trees: 20
- Potholes: 1,000+
San Andreas/Jenny Lind:
- Partial or full closures: Calaveritas Rd. (temporarily repaired 1/11/17), Campo Seco
- Major repairs needed: Calaveritas Rd, Gwinn Mine Rd, Hunt Rd.
- Debris/Mudslides: 16 locations