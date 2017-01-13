Tree Sparks Power Outage In Tuolumne County
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter
Belleview Acres, CA — Nearly 450 PGE customers are without lights in Belleview Acres area of Sonora.
The lights went out just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. PG&E has a crew headed to the scene.
The CHP reports a large tree came crashing down bringing power lines with it. The tree is blocking Creekside Drive at the intersection of Phoenix Lake Road.
PG&E has not yet posted and estimated time of repair.
Creekside Drive
38.012685, -120.285185