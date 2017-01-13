Quantcast
Tree Sparks Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Creekside Drive power outage
01/13/2017 1:53 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Belleview Acres, CA — Nearly 450 PGE customers are without lights in Belleview Acres area of Sonora.

The lights went out just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. PG&E has a crew headed to the scene.

The CHP reports a large tree came crashing down bringing power lines with it. The tree is blocking Creekside Drive at the intersection of Phoenix Lake Road.

PG&E has not yet posted and estimated time of repair.

Creekside Drive 38.012685, -120.285185
